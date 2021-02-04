Amgen Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.79 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $237.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amgen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.