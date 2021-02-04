Amgen Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.33 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $2,904,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

