Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.