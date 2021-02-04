AMLT (AMLT) Price Reaches $0.0054

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $1,376.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMLT has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01300903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.84 or 0.05869588 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

