Amoveo (VEO) Price Reaches $23.28

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 13% against the dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $23.28 or 0.00062393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

