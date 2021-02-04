Analysts Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. FSD Pharma reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

Shares of NYSE:HUGE opened at $2.22 on Monday. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.50% of FSD Pharma worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

