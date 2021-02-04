Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $419.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 486,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $327,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

