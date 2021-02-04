Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.41 Million

Analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report sales of $273.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $276.82 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $263.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.62. 8,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,661. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

