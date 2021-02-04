Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Avantor posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $112,450,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,266,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avantor by 748.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $29.71 on Friday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

