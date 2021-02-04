Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

BPFH opened at $12.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

