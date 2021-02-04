Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $128.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $132.60 million. Lindsay posted sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $494.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of LNN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 5,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $153.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.