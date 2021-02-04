Analysts Issue Forecasts for Contura Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Contura Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). Contura Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CTRA opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Contura Energy has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Contura Energy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Contura Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 115,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Contura Energy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 353,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Contura Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Contura Energy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

