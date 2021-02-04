Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polymetal International plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.