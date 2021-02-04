Analysts Offer Predictions for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.45 per share for the year.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

