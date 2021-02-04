Analysts Set Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Target Price at €52.67

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.43 ($64.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock traded down €0.79 ($0.93) on Friday, hitting €49.96 ($58.78). 103,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 51.08. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cancom SE (COK.F) Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

