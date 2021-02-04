Analysts Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

CE stock opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $140.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.