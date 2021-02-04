Analysts Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT at $90.00

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

HVRRY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

