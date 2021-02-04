Analysts Set Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Price Target at GBX 125.40

Shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.40 ($1.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

HAS stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.54 ($1.86). 1,753,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.23. Hays plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.81.

About Hays plc (HAS.L)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

