Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target at $15.07

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 109,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.