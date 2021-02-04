Analysts Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Target Price at $8.03

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

NYSE:SKT opened at $13.50 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -337.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

