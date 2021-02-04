Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$14.72

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

TSE WDO traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,859. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.13.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

