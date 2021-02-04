Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Anaplan by 102.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Anaplan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $286,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $76.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

