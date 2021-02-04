Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of PLAN opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,184. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

