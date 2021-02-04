ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 88,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

