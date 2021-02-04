Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 151,286 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

