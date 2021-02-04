Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. 27,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.89, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

