Anoncoin Market Cap Reaches $62,387.39 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $62,387.39 and approximately $84.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 325.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

