Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

