Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives $39.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,604,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,430,000 after buying an additional 84,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,164,000 after buying an additional 6,764,678 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,317,000 after buying an additional 1,261,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,550,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 141,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AIV opened at $4.79 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.