Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.20

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.20 and last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 8554387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

APHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark raised their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities cut Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.80 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.37.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

