Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by 24.9% over the last three years.

NYSE APO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 7,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

