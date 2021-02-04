Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,523 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,594% compared to the typical volume of 326 put options.

APO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 11,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,382. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 969,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.