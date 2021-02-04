AppCoins (APPC) Price Up 58.7% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. AppCoins has a market cap of $13.47 million and $612,208.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 58.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.82 or 0.01308378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005855 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.27 or 0.05059732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,551,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,551,078 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

