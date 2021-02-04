Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 288.8% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 219,250 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 313.6% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 81,671 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 259.6% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 91,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 292.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,588,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,968,000 after buying an additional 1,184,087 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 307.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 115,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Apple stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.33. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

