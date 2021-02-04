Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Applied Materials by 694.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after buying an additional 1,316,646 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $99.87 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

