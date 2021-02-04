Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $99.87 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

