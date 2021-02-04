Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of APTV traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

