Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $143.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $152.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

