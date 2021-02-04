Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.70.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $143.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.