Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $143.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

