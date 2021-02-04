Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Insider Fiona M. Underwood Acquires 80,000 Shares

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) insider Fiona M. Underwood bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Shares of AQSG opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Aquila Services Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.30. The company has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a PE ratio of 86.67.

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

