Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 129,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 107,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 27,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

