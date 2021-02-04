ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €26.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.05 ($25.94).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

