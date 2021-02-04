Archer DAO Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $13.53 million and $2.38 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00005811 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00054583 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,271,667 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao.

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.