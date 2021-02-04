Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.13.

ARCT stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,923,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

