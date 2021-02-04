argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $309.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $6.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.86. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,062. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $370.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in argenx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in argenx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

