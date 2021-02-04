argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Up 11.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) were up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $326.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $370.80 and last traded at $362.44. Approximately 973,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 239,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.62.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.85.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

