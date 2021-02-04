Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 299,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Apple by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 14,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

