Argus Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $390.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $350.90. 22,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

