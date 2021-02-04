Arionum (ARO) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $59,922.43 and $34.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,549.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.73 or 0.04348180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00397716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.01139971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.82 or 0.00478892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00403331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00247197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020654 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

